The Gold Coast Titans are reportedly set to make a surprise switch for this weekend's Round 12 NRL clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Breakout winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira, who has scored 12 tries in 10 games this season to sit second on the list of leading try-scorers, is set to miss out on the game according to News Corp.

It's understood the young gun, who only celebrated his 21st birthday last November before making his NRL debut in Round 1 of this year, has confirmed the move himself.

It means he will drop back and play in the QLD Cup, with the move seeming a surprise on the back of his try-scoring, which has also brought 12 line breaks and 22 tackle busts.

In his place, Aaron Schoupp - who moved from the Bulldogs during the off-season - will be promoted back to the first-grade side in the centres, which will push Jojo Fifita out to the wing to cover the spot originally held by Khan-Pereira when teams were named on Tuesday afternoon.

Making the move all that much more of a surprise is the fact Schoupp has recently transitioned to the second-row at reserve grade level - a role he did splendidly for the Tweed Heads Seagulls last weekend against the Souths Logan Magpies. It followed a try-scoring double in his first game in the second-row against the Western Clydesdales the week before, where he ran for 122 metres.

Coach Justin Holbrook has cut short the experiment though, returning Schoupp to the NRL side for the crunch clash this weekend which will see the Titans desperate for a win to improve their winning record to above 50 per cent and stay in touch with the top eight.

Kick-off is set for 2pm (AEST) at Accor Stadium.