The Gold Coast Titans are in the hunt to land Melbourne Storm hooker’s Brandon Smith or Harry Grant if Cameron Smith decides to play for another season.

The Titans have made no secret of their interest in luring Cameron Smith back to Queensland, but with that possibility a long shot, they have now set their sights on Smith’s juniors.

Both are contracted to Storm but Grant has a release clause in his contract should Cameron Smith play on.

Smith is expected to make a decision on his future after tody’s clash against Manly and Storm officials are expecting he will announce his retirement.

Storm chairman Matt Tripp is hopeful of keeping all three hookers at the club next season if Smith extends his career, but Grant and Brandon Smith have indicated that they do not want to play second fiddle to him for another season.