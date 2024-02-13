The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed their QLD Cup allocations for this season after Ipswich Jets will join them as a feeder club.

Players in the squad will be divided between the Ipswich Jets and Tweed Seagulls for the QLD Cup after it was announced that the club will have two affiliate clubs for the 2024 season.

The Jets allocations are headlined by David Fifita and Tanah Boyd, while Ipswich juniors Phillip Sami and Josiah Pahulu will be aligned with the team.

For the Seagulls, they are headlined by AJ Brimson and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui. However, five players from their former affiliate club Burleigh Bears will be able to represent the Seagulls - Jaimin Jolliffe, Keano Kini, Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Jacob Alick and Tony Francis.

The QLD Cup competition begins on Saturday, March 9. In their opening game, the Seagulls will face the Northern Pride, while the Jets will take on the Townsville Blackhawks.

Ipswich Jets Allocations: Tanah Boyd, Jaylan De Groot, Beau Fermor, David Fifita, Ryan Foran, Moeaki Fotuaika, Arama Hau, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Isaac Liu, Ben Liyou, Ken Maumalo, Seth Nikotemo, Josiah Pahulu, Phillip Sami, Aaron Schoupp, Harley Smith-Shields, Joe Stimson, Sam Verrills

Tweed Seagulls Allocations: Jacob Alick, AJ Brimson, Oskar Bryant, Jayden Campbell, Erin Clark, Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Jojo Fifita, Kieran Foran, Tony Francis, Klese Haas, Jaimin Jolliffe, Brian Kelly, Keano Kini, Keenan Palasia, Chris Randall, Thomas Weaver, Ryder Williams