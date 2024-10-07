The Gold Coast Titans have given an early release to forward Keenan Palasia, which has allowed him to join a new club immediately for the 2025 season.

One year after moving from the Brisbane Broncos to the Gold Coast, Palasia has decided to exit the NRL competition to take up a two-year contract with the Leeds Rhinos to play under Brad Arthur in the Super League.

Unfortunately, he struggled to break into the Titans' starting lineup and was reduced to the reserves when they had their best team available. His departure also coincides with the arrival of Reagan Campbell-Gillard from the Parramatta Eels and the re-signing of Klese Haas.

“I'm excited for a fresh start and to begin my next journey in a new country but most of all, I am looking forward to wearing the Rhinos jersey," Palasia said in a statement.

His arrival at Leeds comes after he managed 15 appearances this season after playing in the 2023 NRL Grand Final against the Penrith Panthers and representing Samoa three times at the Rugby League World Cup and last year's Pacific Championships.

He will be looking to add to his international matches when Samoa travel overseas to face England later this year.

“Keenan arrives with a lot of experience of playing in the NRL with nearly 70 games under his belt and I think he will complement the options we already have in our forward packs," Leeds coach Brad Arthur said.

"Having spoken to him, I know he is exciting about starting his new life in England with the Rhinos and I think he will become a firm fans favourite with his style of play.”