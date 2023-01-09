Veteran Gold Coast Titans prop Isaac Liu has personally addressed the swirling rumours that he was on the cusp of joining the New Zealand Warriors, rubbishing the reports and reaffirming his commitment to the Titans ahead of the 2023 season.

Liu only moved to Robina last year on a three-year deal, but the off-season has seen a mountain of speculation about his future, with reports about an alleged impending move frequently emerging.

But the 31-year-old has now addressed the issue through the club, with a release published on their website specifically addressing the reports.

“I'm not going anywhere, that's for sure,” Liu said.

“I was at the beach when I got a call about it. I had no idea. I don't have any social media like Facebook or Instagram, so I didn't see any of the posts that said I was supposedly going to the Warriors.

“None of it is true – I'm fully committed here at the Titans.”

The 226-game veteran prop is a two-time premiership winner with plenty still left to offer the club, and an excellent opportunity to impart his wisdom and experience on younger forwards like Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Moeaki Fotuaika.

In 2022 he was one of just three Titans to play 23 NRL games for the season, demonstrating his toughness. In 10 seasons of first grade football, Liu has only failed to play 20 games in a season twice - a fantastic display of durability.