The Gold Coast Titans NRLW have unveiled their new major partner for the 2024 season and beyond.

After supporting the club's women's program since 2022, Outsource Financial has joined on as the main sponsor of the team after the Titans received a ton of increase in support after making the 2023 NRLW Grand Final.

Outsource Financial CEO Tanya Sale spoke about the partnership and was excited that the company will now be featured on the front of the Titans jersey in the new season.

“I'm a passionate advocate for women in sport and have known Karyn Murphy for many years… she's a true legend of women's rugby league, so when she told me she was joining the Titans as NRLW coach and director of female rugby league, it was a no brainer for outsource Financial to come on board,” Sale said.

“Joining in 2022, we really wanted to be part of the journey that Karyn was going to take this team on… and here we are today, two years later, ‘upping the ante'.

“At Outsource Financial, we believe the development of athletes being empowered both on and off the field is paramount. As such, we want to be involved in the development pathways of young women coming through.

“The rising popularity of women's sports within Australia's cultural sporting identity is well and truly on the rise and Outsource Financial is immensely proud to contribute to this trajectory by becoming the official major partner of the Gold Coast Titans NRLW Team in 2024 and beyond.”

