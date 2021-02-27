The Gold Coast Titans have announced star duo Kevin Proctor and Jamal Fogarty as co-captains for the 2021 season.

Proctor has played 73 games for the Titans since joining the club from Melbourne ahead of the 2017 season, taking his total games tally to 252 matches.

The veteran second-rower was overwhelmed with the honour of leading his club once again.

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family,” Proctor told the club website.

“This is a massive honour for me and to be able to share it with Jamal and to see where he has come from to where he is now, it’s a massive honour and I can’t wait to get into the season with the boys.”

Fogarty will enter the 2021 season off the back of an impressive campaign last year that saw the flashy half play 18 matches in a return to the club.

The 27-year-old stated his excitement in being appointed co-captain alongside Proctor.

“It’s a massive achievement for myself and an opportunity that I’m grateful for from the Club,” Fogarty said.

“I think it is going to mean a fair bit, my family I know they’re going to be proud.

“I get to learn from the best in Kevvy, he’s a professional who does all of the one percenters and people in our team see that every day … for myself to be able to learn off Kevvy who has played in grand finals and has played for his country.”

Titans coach Justin Holbrook said the decision was an obvious one to make.

“I think for everyone in our Club this was the obvious way to go,” said Coach Justin Holbrook.

“I think KP did a really good job last year and the way Jamal came on last year and just lead the side around being a halfback, it was a perfect fit for us this year to have them both.

“They compliment each other and I’m really looking forward to them sharing the role this year.”

Gold Coast will kick-start their 2021 campaign against the Warriors on Saturday, March 13 at Central Coast Stadium.