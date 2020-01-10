The Titans have signed former junior prodigy Greg Leleisiuao and ex-Warrior Erin Clark.

The duo both penned two-year deals after impressing with train-and-trial opportunities over the pre-season.

Having spent the last couple of years in his native New Zealand, Clark said he fell back in love with the game.

“It was a good freshen-up being back home, but it actually reignited that spark and I’m proud to have been able to secure a contract,” Clark titans.com.au.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity, but I’ll be making sure I’m ready to fill any spot I can in season 2020. I want to keep working hard.”

Leleisiuao, a former highly-rated member of the Titans’ NYC side, has spent the last three seasons at Parramatta.

The 22-year old was excited to return to the Gold Coast and the opportunities that lie ahead.

“It’s great to be back home surrounded by family,” he said.

“It was a risk coming back and trying to get into the (Titans) system, but I’ve really enjoyed the pre-season and now I’ve earned the contract I really want to continue putting in that effort.”

New Titans coach Justin Holbrook said the pair deserved their spot in the squad.

“It’s great to have Greg back at the club,” Holbrook said.

“He’s been fantastic the whole time at training and it’s great to have been able to reward that effort.



“Erin was a really promising player coming through the ranks and he’s been really training hard.

“He’s lost close to 10kg before coming into training and the skill he has, along with the way he has applied himself, has shown that he is worthy of an opportunity.

“Every club needs depth and both of these men have shown that if and when they get an opportunity to play NRL, they will be ready.”