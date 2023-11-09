Beginning last pre-season as a likely candidate for a Queensland Maroons jersey, Beau Fermor has addressed his return timeline after rupturing his ACL.

An easy selection to start in the second row for the Gold Coast Titans, Fermor endured an ACL injury on the eve of the 2023 season.

This saw him miss the entire campaign, with the 25-year-old undergoing surgery and spending the season on the sidelines and in rehabilitation.

It was a bad time for Fermor as he was coming off his best season to date. Playing in 23 games in 2022, he was a mainstay in leading the edge of the field and finished as the club's top try scorer with eleven tries.

As the club looks to improve on their disappointing season, which saw them finish in 14th place, Fermor will play a significant role in the forward pack alongside Origin trio David Fifita, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Moeaki Fotuaika.

Despite not joining the club's pre-season immediately, Fermor revealed he will be ready to fire come Round 1 in the 2024 NRL season.

“The knee's really good, I'll be sweet for round one. Obviously, I can't go from zero to 100 straight into preseason, I've got a few weeks to build up to the full in with the team,” Fermor said via the Herald.

“But a couple of weeks before Christmas I'll be in everything just like another one of the boys. I'll be fine by round one.

“The next season has been the light at the end of the tunnel for me all year. I love playing footy and I love playing for the Titans.

“I've just been jealous of the boys when I've been sitting on the sidelines, it's a tough thing to explain but you sometimes feel a bit guilty when you're sitting there and can't help them.

“I can't wait for round one, I can't wait for the trials and feeling like a footy player again.”

Embed from Getty Images