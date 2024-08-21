Gold Coast forward Erin Clark will reportedly link up with a new NRL team for next season despite being contracted to the end of the 2025 season with the Titans.

The 26-year-old has spent the past five seasons on the Gold Coast, where he has managed 92 NRL appearances and has become a mainstay of the team's forward pack - 21 of those coming from this season.

However, his tenure at the club could come to a premature end despite being contracted for a further 12 months until the end of the 2025 NRL season.

According to Stuff, Clark is set to be given an early release from the final season of his contract with the Gold Coast Titans, allowing him to move to another NRL team.

The publication reports that his exit will allow him to return to the New Zealand Warriors on a multi-year contract, which will see him become the long-term replacement for skipper Tohu Harris.

The New Zealand Warriors are yet to comment.

Able to play multiple positions, Clark has featured as a hooker, lock, second-rower and prop throughout his career and is an explosive ball-runner and a hard-hitting defender.

His return to New Zealand comes after he played one match for them in 2017 and coincides with his mother, Temepara Bailey, leaving her role as coach of the Gold Coast Titans in the Queensland netball competition to join the Stars in the New Zealand ANZ Premiership next year.

