Chris Randall is believed to have re-signed with the Gold Coast Titans until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Zero Tackle understands the dummy half has put pen to paper on a two-year extension with the club, and the news is set to be announced in the coming week.

The ex-Newcastle Knight, who joined the Titans in the pre-season as part of a player swap with winger Greg Marzhew, was already signed with the Titans until the end of 2024 but has elected to add two years to his time at the club.

Playing as the backup option to Sam Verrills, who also joined the Titans during the pre-season, Randall has had a prolonged run in the starting side during recent weeks with Verrills out injured.

That will now likely come to an end, with Randall instead reverting to the bench, but his impressive form will likely see him continue to receive minutes throughout the second half of the season in Justin Holbrook's side.

A hard worker, Randall is one of the better defensive dummy halves in the competition - it was a reputation he earned while replacing the injured Jayden Brailey at the Knights across the first 29 games of his career, and it's one he hasn't given up across his 11 games for the Titans this season.

All told, he is tackling well north of 95 percent, with the 27-year-old also crossing for a pair of tries this campaign.

The new deal will see Randall remain at Parkwood for at least four seasons from arrival, where his role could continue to evolve - Randall's bench spot is secured by the fact he can run around in the middle third if need be, a skill he has brought into his game the longer he has spent in first grade.

The Lakes United Seagulls junior, who is currently on the bye with his teammates, will next take to the field with the Titans in a Queensland derby against the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on June 25.