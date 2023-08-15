The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed that the seasons of Tanah Boyd and Erin Clark are over.

Both players have had season-ending shoulder surgeries this week, with the Titans out of finals contention and looking to get a jump on the 2024 pre-season, which will be their first under incoming coach Des Hasler.

The club confirmed Boyd went in for his surgery on Monday, while Clark will have surgery on Thursday this week.

The Titans have not confirmed how long the recovery for either player is, but it's likely that both players will be able to front up for the start of pre-season in November, gaining an extra three weeks in recovery time by ending their seasons early to have surgery.

The Gold Coast will debut Thomas Weaver in the halves for this weekend's clash against the Penrith Panthers, while the number 13 jersey will be worn by recently re-signed captain Tino Fa'sasuamaleaui, with a returning Moeaki Fotuaika slotting into the front row alongside Jaimin Jolliffe.

The Titans have also revealed that Kieran Foran should only miss a single week while out with a sternum injury - it means Weaver, who wears the number seven, will be joined in the halves for his NRL debut by Jayden Campbell.

AJ Brimson, on the other hand, is racing the clock to be fit for this weekend's clash with the Panthers as he battles to overcome an oblique injury. Missing last week's game after being expected to play, Brimson is due to return to training on Wednesday, but has only been named in the reserves to play the Panthers, with Keano Kini in the number one jumper.