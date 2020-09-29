The Gold Coast Titans have announced that hooker Nathan Peats won’t be at the club in 2021.

The Titans confirmed his departure via a statement on titans.com.au.



“The Gold Coast Titans would like to thank Titan #111, Nathan Peats, who will continue his football career elsewhere in 2021,” the statement reads.

Peats has played 159 NRL games, including 76 appearances for the Titans over five seasons since joining them in 2016.

Making his debut in 2011, Peats has also enjoyed stints at the Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 29-year old played eight games in the 2020 season.