The Gold Coast Titans have officially confirmed the departure of Erin Clark, with the forward signing a three-year deal with another NRL team.

The 26-year-old has spent the past five seasons on the Gold Coast, where he has managed 94 NRL appearances and has become a mainstay of the team's forward pack - 24 of those coming from this season.

Contracted until the end of the 2025 NRL season, his time at the club has ended prematurely after he inked a three-year contract with the New Zealand Warriors until the end of 2027, which will allow him to return home.

The move will see him become the long-term replacement for skipper Tohu Harris and coincides with his mother, Temepara Bailey, also leaving the Gold Coast Titans netball team to return home to New Zealand.

“Erin was coming through our NYC system when I was first here and was a player with lots of ability,” said Warriors coach Andrew Webster.

“It didn't work out for him initially, but the way he has taken his second chance has been outstanding. He has developed into a tough middle forward, durable, with a great work ethic, intensity and aggression.

“He's going to add real edge to our squad. It'll be exciting having him back home.”

Able to play multiple positions, Clark has featured as a hooker, lock, second-rower and prop throughout his career and is an explosive ball-runner and a hard-hitting defender.

"Every time Erin has pulled on the Titans jersey, he has given 100 per cent," Gold Coast Titans CEO Steve Mitchell said.

"It's because of the effort and energy that he brings that he's become a favourite for our Members and fans.

"Erin and his partner have three young kids, and with both of them having family back in New Zealand, they decided that the time was right to move back home.

"We thank Erin for what he's brought to our team over the last five seasons and wish him well for what's to come."