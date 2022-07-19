Gold Coast Titans' rookie fullback Jayden Campbell is making strong progress towards a potential return this weekend.

Likely to be named in the Titans' 22-man squad on Tuesday afternoon for this weekend's clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs, the next step will be for coach Justin Holbrook to confirm whether he has a spot in the 17.

The club have confirmed Campbell has been integrated back into team training team this week and is progressing well after tearing his hamstring in Round 13.

He was set to miss up to eight weeks when the injury was first confirmed.

"The youngster has so far had a successful return to training and will be available for selection if he continues with an uninterrupted training week," the club said in a statement.

Coach Holbrook has already flagged there could be difficulty slotting the fullback into his team though.

The new-look spine rolled out last week, which saw Tanah Boyd play at five-eight and AJ Brimson at the back, while Aaron Booth played at dummy half, saw the club put on one of their best performances of the season.

"I'm hopeful that he'll be cleared to be available next week," Holbrook said after the game against the Broncos.

"We'll have to get him in there somewhere.

"We all know AJ is a terrific fullback. We'll have to weigh that up this week."

Brimson's move to the halves at the start of the season was set to accommodate Campbell's move to the halves, but as yet, the Titans have been unable to produce positive results on the field, with Holbrook's job called into question as the club sit equal last alongside the Wests Tigers after 18 rounds.

The Titans have also confirmed Herman Ese'ese should be available for selection this weekend, but will be monitored after he picked up a shoulder issue in the loss to Brisbane.