The Titans will be without fullback AJ Brimson for the next month after scans confirmed a grade two hamstring tear.

The Gold Coast star was unable to finish his side's Round 9 clash with the Sea Eagles due to the injury and could now spend up to six weeks on the sidelines.

Fortunately for Brimson, the tear is located on the opposite hamstring that plagued the Queensland earlier this season.

While Gold Coast's spine stocks have taken a hit with Brimson's latest setback, the club has confirmed veteran playmaker Kieran Foran is in line to play Parramatta this weekend despite multiple injury concerns.

A toe injury and a cut finger won't be enough to sideline the former Sea Eagle, who will still need to prove his fitness for magic round in the coming days but is expected to play.

Foran was named at five-eighth for the Round 10 clash on Tuesday, while the Titans have confirmed Jayden Campbell as their starting fullback in place of Brimson.

Kruise Leeming has been promoted to the interchange in Campvell's place, while Keano Kini and Tom Weaver are on standby should Foran be unable to play. Aaron Schoupp, Sam McIntyre and Thomas Mikaele were also named as inclusions on the bench on Tuesday.

The Titans and Eels will go head-to-head at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday at 6:25pm.