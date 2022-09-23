Gold Coast Titans outside back Corey Thompson has officially called time on his NRL career.

The 32-year-old, who was off-contract at the end of the 2022 season, has decided not to chase a new deal after 122 NRL games.

Debuting for the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2014, the winger and fullback would play 35 games for the blue and white, before moving to England where he played 58 games for the Widnes Vikings.

Thompson also played in the 2014 grand final for the Bulldogs.

He would return to Australia in 2018 with 44 games for the Tigers, before linking with the Titans in mid-2020 where he played the final 43 games of his career.

A hard-worker, Thompson had to battle for a place in the Titans' 17 against younger players and injuries this year, with the veteran managing 13 appearances this year.

He scored 47 tries in the NRL, to go with his 41 in 58 games for Widnes in England. Thompson played a single game for the Indigenous All Stars in 2021.

Corey Thompson has announced his retirement from Rugby League, notching 122 appearances since debuting in 2014, 43 of those for the Titans over the past three seasons. We wish you all the best Tubsy! pic.twitter.com/4xjF3Enp1j — Gold Coast Titans (@GCTitans) September 23, 2022

The Brisbane-born back originally signed a deal through to the end of 2022 when he shifted from the Tigers to the Titans, but added an extra year in the middle of 2021.

Coach Justin Holbrook commented at the time that his energy was 'infectious.'

“I think the way Corey started the year, it was no coincidence that we were playing a lot better when he was in our side,” Holbrook said in mid-2021.

“The energy that he plays with is infectious for our team and we’ve really missed him while he has been our injured.

“This is great news for us to keep him at our club.

“I think he is in the best form of his career and that’s because of the great environment we’ve got him in here and I’m looking forward to him continuing to play for us.”