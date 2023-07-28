The Gold Coast Titans have officially re-signed Phillip Sami on a long-term contract.

Sami, who was already contracted to play his football at Robina next season, has added another two seasons to his deal and will now be a Titan until at least the end of the 2026 campaign.

An integral part of the Titans throughout his entire career to date, Sami has played 104 games since he debuted for the club back in 2017.

Since then, he has played more than 13 games in every single season, and has, for the most part, been a picture of consistency in a side who have often struggled to match it with the NRL's big guns.

The move means the powerful outside back, who can play at either centre or on the wing, will add plenty of depth to the roster for next season as Des Hasler takes over as head coach.

The Titans confirmed earlier this year that would be the case, with Justin Holbrook sacked.

Interim coach Jim Lenihan said the extension of Sami was a thrill for the Titans, particularly given the outside interest in his services - although Sami couldn't have signed a deal with any of those clubs until November 1 this year.

“Phil is having one of his best seasons in the NRL and it is testament to the work he has put into his game,” Lenihan said in a club statement.

“He was just a teenager when he made his debut for the club and now he's grown into a player that's really finding his place at the top level.

“Not surprisingly there was interest from other clubs in Phil and we're thrilled that he has decided to continue his journey here at the Titans.”

In his 104 games, Sami has crossed for 50 tries, including 10 in 17 games this year, while his power running has been to his advantage, with Sami averaging 170 metres per contest so far this campaign.