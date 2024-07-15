Gold Coast Titans assistant coach Jim Lenihan has reportedly expressed an interest in an overseas head coaching position.

Currently serving as an assistant coach under Des Hasler at the Gold Coast Titans, Lenihan's tenure at the club could soon come to a close.

The rumours come after the Huddersfield Giants stood down Ian Watson with immediate effect after being under pressure for a number of weeks, culminating in a 48-0 defeat to the Warrington Wolves.

Watson took over from the Huddersfield Giants in 2021 and recorded 43 victories from 90 matches while looking after the Super League outfit for the past four seasons.

A centre and winger during his playing days with the Gold Coast Seagulls, St George Dragons and Huddersfield Giants, Lenihan is interested in returning to the Giants in the Super League as their head coach, per League Express.

After hanging up the boots on his playing career, he helped coach the Burleigh Bears to two QLD Cup Grand Finals before moving to the Gold Coast Titans as an assistant coach in 2019.

He spent a significant portion of last season as the club's interim coach following Justin Holbrook's sacking. In this role, he held a winning percentage of 27 percent from 11 matches.