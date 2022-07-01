A Newcastle Knights victory over the Gold Coast Titans in the Hunter on Friday evening had its end marred by Jarrod Wallace being sent from the field, and David Klemmer being sin binned during the same play.

The Knights, on the back of a phenomenal first half and Edrick Lee hat-trick, found themselves leading the contest 26 points to 12 as the game moved into the final ten minutes.

With the Knights on the attack, Jarrod Wallace - in a two-man tackle - managed to upend Simi Sasagi in an ugly-looking vertical tackle.

Tipped well above the horizontal, Sasagi would end up landing on the back of his neck and shoulders as Wallace made a lifting action on the legs, the momentum flipping him despite Isaac Liu also being involved in the tackle.

Following Manly Sea Eagles utility Karl Lawton and Wests Tigers centre Brent Naden being sent off for similar dangerous throws earlier in the season, Wallace's fate was all but confirmed before referee Chris Butler pointed him in the direction of the dressing rooms.

Replays also showed Klemmer involved in punching Wallace after the tackle, landing at least one, but possibly two blows to the Titans' forward with a closed fist.

Under the NRL's "punch and you're off rule," Klemmer was immediately told to follow Wallace in the direction of the sideline, with his game coming to a close given there was less than ten minutes remaining in the contest.

Neither player has drawn the ire of the match review committee thus far in the 2022 NRL season, so, under the NRL's judiciary code, both players will be able to receive "first offence" penalties if they are charged.

Wallace could receive (with an early guilty plea), a $1000 fine for a Grade 1 offence, two matches for a Grade 2 offence and four matches for a Grade 3 offence under the penalties for a dangerous throw, while Klemmer could also receive a fine of $1500 for a Grade 1 offence, two matches for a Grade 2 offence or three matches for a Grade 3 offence under the penalties for striking.

The match review committee will release their findings on Saturday morning, while the Knights - on the back of a staggering eight tries from their two wingers (five from Edrick Lee and three from Dominic Young) heaped more pain on the Titans, winning the contest 38 points to 12.