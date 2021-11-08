Tino Fa'asuamaleaui's brother Iszac has taken a step towards fulfilling his dream of playing in the NRL.

After working wit the club's front office over the past 12 months and playing at junior level in Queensland state competitions, he has been added to a deal with the Titans which will allow him to train with the first-grade squad over the summer.

Like brother Tino, who has played at the highest level of the game for the Queensland Maroons in State of Origin, as well as helping the Titans return to finals footy in 2021, Iszac is a forward who bases his game around power.

Iszac, like brother Tino, also came out of the Melbourne system to move north to the Titans.

Speaking to the Titans' website, Iszac explained his decision.

"I was born in Brisbane and I moved down at one-year-old to a place called Widgee near Gympie. I grew up there and played my junior footy at Gympie Junior Rugby League. I played there until I was 16 and then I moved down to Melbourne when Tino was down there. I did a bit of footy and lost some weight, I was a big boy back then, and now I'm back here on the Coast and I'm loving life here," he said.

Iszac said he wanted to learn from Moeaki Fotuaika during the pre-season.

"Pre-season has been good so far but it is only one week in. It hasn't been full days yet, but it has been good," he said.

"No, but being a forward it's probably Moe (Fotuaika). He is such a hard worker on the field and if I can base my game off him it'll be good for myself and hopefully I'll become the best player I can be."

It's understood he will be on a development deal in 2022, although the club haven't confirmed which sort of contract he will be signed to.