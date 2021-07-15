Queensland's gutsy win over the New South Wales Blues last night saw the revival of the 'Queensland Spirit'.

The physicality of Origin was reflected in a number of instances, however none more so than when Queensland forward Tino Fa’asuamaleaui crunched Josh Addo-Carr midway through the first half.

Addo-Carr had been held up in the tackle as he attempted to advance the ball, allowing Fa'asuamaleaui to zero in on his mid-section.

Channel 9's Ray Warren could see Addo-Carr's pain saying, "That hurt."

"You could feel it at home."

Addo-Carr spent minutes on the ground with the Blues' support staff before being able to recommence his spot in the game, the winger winded from the shot.

It didn't slow the Storm speedster down though, although his input for the game was severely limited against his Game 1 and 2 efforts.

It certainly looked as if, at one point, that Addo-Carr wouldn't be able to continue. Head coach Brad Fittler would have had a major headache given Apisai Koroisau was the bench utility, meaning he would have likely had to change his halves combination on the run, allowing Jack Wighton to play in the centres.

Addo-Carr may have continued, but it didn't stop the rugby league world to go into meltdown over the shot, even if it was perfectly legal.

Despite multiple replays of the tackle New South Wales Origin legend Andrew Johns reminded fans that it was legal.

“Right in the back... nothing illegal,” said Andrew Johns.

“He’s not looking so he wouldn’t be bracing for that and it just hits him right in the kidneys.”

Fa’asuamaleaui's tackle was, however, branded a "cheap shot" on social media, while other fans asked whether it was within the "Spirit of Origin."

Brisbane Broncos' General Manager of Communications took to Twitter among others.

Tino with the kidney shot on Fox - feels a bit more like Origin at last. Bit of hate there … play on — Steele Tallon (@SteeleTallon) July 14, 2021

While many believed it was a 'cheap shot', some others admired Addo-Carr's willingness to play on.

Not a fan of a cheap shot like that .. May not be illegal but very dangerous could have broken his back #StateOfOrigin2021 — Steve Hart (@SteveHart10News) July 14, 2021