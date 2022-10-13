Gold Coast Titans' skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has revealed that while the premiership-winning forward will make his debut for Australia this weekend, his Kangaroos future is certainly clouded.

Fa'asumaleaui is eligible for both Australia and Samoa, and even held a Samoan flag alongside Jeremiah Nanai and Josh Papali'i following their Origin decider victory, though all three have selected the Kangaroos for the tournament.

The lock forward donned the green-and-gold for the Prime Minister's XIII late last month and was subsequently selected for Australia by Mal Meninga, although discussed his potential defection with the Kangaroos coach, as well as his family.

“I sat down and spoke with my parents and they said to play for Australia,” Fa'asuamaleaui said.

“Growing up in Australia I always thought playing for them was the pinnacle of the game.”

“I spoke with Mal. I asked what his thoughts were. I look up to him so much.”

Tino's focus remains solely on lifting the World Cup trophy in a Kangaroos jersey next month, however the hulking forward admits there's a definite chance he'll switch to Samoa in the future after watching other stars make the move.

“You look at someone like Josh Papalii who has done everything in the game and he has gone back at played for Samoa,” Fa'asuamaleaui said.

“I've never been to the UK before so it is exciting. There are times where I am going to miss my daughters back home but that motivates me to make sure it is worth it and get the win.”