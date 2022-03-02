The Parramatta Eels will come into 2022 on the back of three straight semi-final appearances, desperately seeking more.

Here is their full season preview.

2021 season

The Eels probably should have lined up for a preliminary final in 2021. If not for a moment of madness in the final minutes, grand final day could have been very different.

Not for a minute did I feel as though the Eels were a premiership threat but now looking back I can't help but feel 2021 may have been their season.

Clint Gutherson rose to reign as one of the game's best fullbacks. For some reason social media seems to pile on but he was incredible across the season.

Mitch Moses finally looks to be delivering on his undoubted potential. He showed his class beside a hugely inconsistent halves partner.

The Eels finished sixth but felt like a side capable of a top four finish. If nothing else, 2021 will certainly provide a launch pad for 2022 and beyond.

Off-Season Moves

2022 gains

Ofahiki Ogden (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2024), Mitch Rein (Gold Coast Titans, 2022), Bailey Simonsson (Canberra Raiders, 2024), Josh Tuipulotu (2023)

2022 losses

Blake Ferguson (released), Keegan Hipgrave (retired), Samuel Hughes (released), Joey Lussick (St Helens RLFC), Michael Oldfield (released), Will Smith (Gold Coast Titans)

Recruitment Impact

The Eels were in a situation where they didn't need a big recruitment drive. They added depth in signing Mitch Rein and Ofahiki Ogden.

We'll discuss Bailey Simonsson more below, but I really like that late pickup.

In terms of players leaving, again the Eels were well set. Blake Ferguson and Will Smith moved on knowing their time in first-grade at the Eels was coming to an end.

Moses was the big re-signing. He chose to stay with the club despite plenty of interest elsewhere. Young gun Will Penisini also extended his stay.

Maika Sivo shunned offers from rugby to re-sign until the end of 2023, although his future is still clouded.

Talking points

Tough run home: In the final six weeks of the regular season the Eels will play Melbourne, Manly, Penrith and the Bunnies. The Broncos and Bulldogs are very winnable games but those other four are top four finishers from 2021. Those tough games can go one of two ways. Either it will cost them momentum heading into the finals or it will have them battle hardened and ready to fire.

Good teams peak at the business end of the season so Brad Arthur and co can frame this as the finals starting early. Either way it could go a long way to deciding their final destiny.

Four into three: The Eels boast four players capable of playing big minutes across their back row and lock. Papali'i is surely the first choice option given his incredible 2021 season. Nathan Brown was recently re-signed on a monster deal and should start at lock.

Ryan Matterson and Shaun Lane look neck and neck in terms of the race for the other spot. With Matterson not being offered a new contract, perhaps we have our answer? Perhaps Matterson will be given a chance to prove his worth and earn a long-term deal given Papali'i has signed for the Tigers for 2023? One to watch.

Expectations: Eels fans will agree that they can't go fifteen minutes without being reminded that their side now "enjoy" the longest NRL title drought. You have to believe that players and fans alike are sick of hearing this. Whenever the Eels go on a run on wins, the media trips over themselves asking if this is the year. Then the pressure piles on.

I'm sure the Eels coaching brass will do their very best to keep the pressure of expectation off the players but it's near impossible. Players can say it doesn't distract them but how can it not?

Key player: Mitchell Moses

2022 feels like the season for Mitch Moses. I said the same in 2021... and 2020 come to think of it. Surely it's 2022 though, right?

Moses has a ridiculous amount of talent. The Eels just need to find a way to support him as best they can to help Moses deliver on a week to week basis.

Dylan Brown was below par in 2021. Moses was largely able to pick up the slack but this side is much stronger when Moses can focus on kicking teams into submission.

At times in 2021 the Eels halfback was arguably the best outside of the competition's big three. If he can produce that again this year it puts Parramatta in a brilliant position.

For the record I genuinely believe this is the season for Moses. In terms of the Eels achieving success, it simply has to be.

Big season for: Clint Gutherson

As mentioned previously, Clint Gutherson had a wow of a 2021 season. In a league boasting some of the greatest fullbacks of all time, the King grabbed plenty of headlines.

Make no mistake Parra are in "win-now" mode. At the end of the 2022 season a host of stars will be exiting the club. There is pressure on Gutherson to lead his side to glory in 22.

Gutherson had made CommBank (formerly Bankwest) Stadium his own will a string of brilliant performances headlines by some highlight reel tries. The dancing needs work mind you.

I don't understand the criticism he cops across social media. He's dropped the "flat track bully" rep he was unfairly tarnished with and was a consistent star for Parra in 2021.

The Eels will need him to be at his very best in 2022 if they are to end Rugby League's longest title drought.

Breakout star: Bailey Simonsson

The Eels pulled off highway robbery here by adding Bailey Simonsson to their ranks late on. With Sivo out and a host of injuries in their outside backs, Simonsson will start Round 1.

I fully expect the 24 year-old to make the position his own and have a career-best season.

Canberra have a brilliant crop of young backline players and you cannot keep them all. I do get the feeling as though the Eels have been handed a gift here.

It'll be hard to fill the try scoring boots of Sivo but I'm expecting a brilliant season from the Māori All Stars representative.

Watch Rugby League Outlaws discuss the Eels in their Season Preview

Fixtures to watch

Round 6 vs Wests Tigers: There's already been an announcement by the club that they will close this fixture to non-members. I guarantee it'll re-open sometime soon, unless Parra sign 40 000 members, but the Easter Monday clash is fast becoming a real feature.

Few will forget the then Bankwest Stadium's opening clash between the sides. Parra fans will hope for a similar result here while those Tigers allowed in will be hoping their new look side is up and firing by then. Easter Monday football in sunshine is a sight to behold.

Round 9 vs Penrith Panthers: Eels fans are hiding high after last weekend's massive trial win over the premiers. I'd be shocked if the Round 9 fixture follows a similar path but it may go a long way to showing how serious Parra are to be taken when it comes to title aspirations. A win here sends a genuine message while a big loss really puts them back in their place. Two months worth of footy would have passed so both sides will be well in stride. This is perfect!

Round 11 vs Manly Sea Eagles: There are some incredible rivalries in Rugby League but few dislike each other quite as much as the Eels and the Sea Eagles. We've seen some heated yet entertaining clashes over the years and I expect this to be no different. The battles here across the field are mouth watering. Moses and Brown vs Kieran Foran and Cherry-Evans headlines a host of individual clashes. The battle of once NSW centre partners Turbo vs King Gutho won't be bad either.

Prediction

There was an internal debate here. 5th or 6th? 6th or 5th? Ultimately I expect the Eels to host a final and it may come down to a single result as to whether that's against 7th or 8th.

This side screams class across the park. The halves and forwards are top notch while the fullback and hooker positions are very, very strong.

The worries come out wide. Sivo isn't due back to the late rounds while Haze Dunster's injury robs them of a young gun. Marata Niukore may find himself at centre.

With so little between the sides from 5th to 8th, I can't see the Eels young backline matching it with the big guns.

They'll win more than enough games to qualify, comfortably, for Final's Footy. With plenty of cattle leaving at the end of the season, this may have to be the year for the Eels to go all the way.

6th.