Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has hinted that this will be his final year as an NRL coach stating "this is gonna be my last year".

Speaking to NRL 360, Bellamy insisted he won't leave until the Storm find a suitable replacement. However, many including former Storm halfback Cooper Cronk won't believe he retired until he sees him exit the building.

"I'm pretty sure this is gonna be my last year as a head coach. I'll still be around the club a bit in a part-time role at the end of this year, but nothing's really changed," Bellamy said.

"I'm not quite sure when the club wants a definite answer but I want to give (them) plenty of time to find a new coach."

"I can't see anything changing this year as to me not retiring at the end of the year.”

After a successful 150-game playing career with the Canberra Raiders, Bellamy started his coaching career in 2003. Starting as an assistant under maestro Wayne Bennett, Bellamy was picked up by the Storm.

Since beginning at the Storm, he has coached 527 games with a winning percentage of 69%. This includes coaching the Storm to five premierships (only three were recognised due to salary cap breaches). He will enter his 21st season this week.

"There's some parts of the game that you really enjoy, there's other parts you don't really enjoy," he continued.

"I enjoy being around the players, the banter but also I'm serious at times as well and expecting the players to be that as well."

"I've been here a long time and I think it's just time for the club to have a new coach as well."

"I just get this feeling that my time's just about up, but you can be sure I'll put everything into this year and I won't be going on holidays any time soon."

All eyes will be on Bellamy throughout the season to see whether he decides to move on as head coach. If it does happen, the transition between coaches may be similar to what is happening at the Wests Tigers.

Right now, there are no rumours or speculation on who would take over from Bellamy.