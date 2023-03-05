It's been 3,836 days since Tim Sheens last head coached an NRL match. Now, over a decade later, the 72-year-old has more than an exodus to celebrate.

Sheens last coached in the NRL back in 2012, sacked after a ten-year stint at the helm of the Wests Tigers, and you couldn't blame the veteran coach for assuming his days were done down under.

Having coached over 750 first-grade games between the NRL and Super League is an incredible feat, as will it be when Sheens coaches his 250th match for the Wests Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

It's not something the head coach can really come to terms with.

“The world of rugby league, you never know what's going to happen,” Sheens told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I didn't think I'd ever be back here, that's for sure.”

Just nine months younger than Wayne Bennett, similarly to the Dolphins' maiden coach, his days are winding down in the NRL, and has already chosen his successor in former favourite son Benji Marshall.

However, Marshall isn't the only former Tiger the coach has recruited to rejoin the club.

Robbie Farah is another assistant coach at the club, whilst John Skandalis, Chris Heighington and Pat Richards from the 2005 grand final side are in and around Concord.

Chris Lawrence, Paul Sironen, Shannon Gallant, Wayne Lambkin, Ronnie Palmer, Simon Dwyer, Tim Grant and Danny Stapleton are also playing a key role at the club.

As they say, many hands make light work.

“There's a lot of brains, a lot of experience, lots of experiences. So far so good,” Sheens says.

“We haven't been arguing too much. There's a lot of club footy – they have a real feel for the club, no doubt about that. It wasn't something we necessarily set out to do, but the people around in that [successful] period of time are very good people.

“They are football people, they make a living out of football, and they love it here. Having people like that around doesn't hurt.”

It's a new era in Concord, and whilst John Bateman won't play, the club will unveil new recruits Apisai Koroisau, David Klemmer, Charlie Staines and Isaiah Papali'i, while youngsters Tommy Talau and Shawn Blore will both start after missing all of 2022 with ACL injuries.

While 250 NRL games at a singular club for a coach is as rare as hen's teeth these days, Tim Sheens couldn't care if it's his 12th, 250th or 500th match for the club - he just wants to sing the team song.

“It's surprising to do 250 at one club though, it's nice,” he says.

“I'm hoping it will be a win – I don't care what number it is.”