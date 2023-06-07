The Wests Tigers and recruitment manager Warren McDonnell have reportedly parted ways, with McDonnell leaving the club.

Known as one of Tim Sheens' most 'loyal lieutenants', Warren McDonnell spent three decades at the Tigers across two stints with the club.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, McDonnell and the Tigers have supposedly split, with the former leaving on Wednesday morning.

McDonnell is well-known as the main member responsible for signing some of the club's best players, including Benji Marshall and Scott Prince.

After time away from the club, he returned for his second stint as recruitment manager last season. However, the arrival of Scott Fulton from Manly has brought a cloud over his position ever since.

Before beginning his career as a recruitment manager, McDonnell was a former rugby league player who played for the Eels and Roosters. However, he only lasted two seasons and five games as a player.