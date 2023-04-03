After only two weeks, Tim Sheens is predicted to abandon the 'Adam Doueihi fullback experiment' and return the Lebanese international back to the halves.

The decision comes after the Wests Tigers still remain winless on the bottom of the ladder after occurring big defeats to the Storm and Broncos.

As reported by Paul Crawley from The Daily Telegraph, Doueihi will return in the halves, pushing Brandon Waekham back to the NSW Cup.

This means either Daine Laurie or Charlie Staines will be given the starting fullback position.

"It is believed Laurie and Charlie Staines are locked in a two-way fight to take back the fullback spot from Doueihi," Crawley said.

"While it's thought Staines still has the inside running and is likely to get the nod, Laurie is certainly in the debate ahead of Sheens' team announcement on Tuesday."

Wakeham will become the latest playmaker to move into reserve grade, with Luke Brooks expected to remain as the starting halfback.

While Brooks will stay in the first-grade team for this week, if the Tigers continue to perform poorly, the heat to drop the maligned half down to reserve grade will mount before too long.

Last week, there was speculation about Brooks being dumped but according to Crawley, the Tigers got cold feet at the last minute. This is said to be due to the stigma surrounding dropping a player worth $1.1 million a year.