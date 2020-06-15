Benji Marshall could be ready to take a bite out of the Big Apple before hanging up the boots.

Marhsall is captain of West Tigers but was dropped for their clash with Canberra for breaching COVID-19 restrictions, a game the club lost.

The Kiwi international had been man of the match twice already in 2020, and is coming into his final year of his contract.

There have been murmurs in England about Marshall making the move to the Super League in the last few weeks.

Sydney Sun-Herald columnist and Channel Nine reporter Danny Weidler has published a report linking Marshall to possible interest in the New York City rugby league club, which is planning to compete in England’s League One third-tier competition in 2021.

“Benji Marshall being dropped was a brave call by [Wests Tigers coach] Michael Maguire,” Weidler wrote in his Sun-Herald column on Sunday.

“A club legend and a modern-day great, Marshall took it well.

“It has resulted in an interesting story coming my way.

“Marshall and his wife Zoe have a real interest in New York. Do not be surprised if Benji takes on the challenge of playing for the New York side if it gets off the ground. It would be a nice way to finish off a groundbreaking career.”

The New York City club is co-founded by the Yorkshire-based entrepreneur Ricky Wilby.

Marhsall would be a high-profile recruit who could capture the rugby league public’s attention in much the same way as Sonny Bill Williams (Toronto Wolfpack) and Israel Folau (Catalans Dragons) have in Super League this season, and former Kangaroos centre Greg Inglis will do at Warrington next year.