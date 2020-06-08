Wests Tigers utility Josh Reynolds has failed a roadside drug test while also driving with a suspended license, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The 31-year old was pulled over on Monday morning at 1.30am on President Avenue in Caringbah in his Mercedes.

Police say Reynolds was given an infringement notice for driving with an expired license, and was then given a roadside drug test which he failed.

Reynolds was then taken to Sutherland Police station to undertake a secondary oral fluid test which has been sent to a laboratory for analysis.

It is believed that two tests were done – one returned a positive result and the other negative, with now awaiting the result of a laboratory test to confirm which was correct.

An NRL spokesperson said in a statement: “The Wests Tigers advised the NRL Integrity Unit of the matter. The Integrity Unit are working with the club and NSW Police to determine the full details.”