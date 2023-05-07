Wests Tigers veteran halfback Luke Brooks could be in his final season with the club.

With Brooks rapidly approaching 200 games, the fact he has never taken the Tigers to the finals since his debut back in 2013 continues to haunt the joint-venture.

Off-contract at the end of the year, there has been plenty of conjecture and speculation around Brooks' future, with the halfback himself admitting late last year that he would be selfish when deciding his next deal - seemingly a throwaway line that could well suggest he himself is looking for a change of scenery.

The Newcastle Knights, who have come knocking for Brooks over the last two off-seasons, have been knocked back by the Concord-based club, and coach Tim Sheens has gone into support the under fire half time and time again.

However, The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting that Brooks is actively being shopped to other clubs, both in Australia and overseas by his management.

It's unclear if any other NRL clubs would be willing to make a play for Brooks - he has always been rated as a player with potential, and it could entice a number of clubs on a reduced salary to find out what he can do away from the Tigers.

That said, it's a move which would be riddled with risks, however, the writing appears to be on the wall at Concord following the appointment of Scott Fulton during the week, with rumours quickly following that the Tigers could make a $700,000 play for off-contract veteran Shaun Johnson from the New Zealand Warriors.

The reported approach for Johnson follows publicised plays for Cameron Munster and Mitchell Moses during the most recent off-season before both players ultimately elected to extend deals with their current clubs.

Fulton admitted to the publication that the Tigers need to look at their halves, although refused to make a call on Brooks.

Should the Tigers miss Johnson, they may ultimately have no choice but to extend Brooks with very few other suitable players coming off-contract at the end of the year.

That comes with the side down on halves depth this year following the departures of Jackson Hastings to the Knights, and Jock Madden to the Brisbane Broncos. Adam Doueihi has since injured his ACL again and could miss not only the rest of this season, but up to half of next year.

That leaves the Tigers running with Brandon Wakeham - who has impressed - alongside Brooks for the time being, with very little in the way of depth for the six and seven jerseys at Concord.