Wests Tigers forward Chris McQueen has been released from his contract effective immediately.

Originally contracted until the end of the season, the 30-year old has been released early to take up a deal in the English Super League.

McQueen has played 164 NRL games after making his debut for the Rabbitohs in 2009.

The club released a statement on Friday confirming the news.

“Wests Tigers have today confirmed that forward Chris McQueen has been released from the remainder of his playing contract, effective immediately,” the statement read.

“McQueen will depart Wests Tigers to take up a deal with another club in Super League.

“The 33-year-old has played 10 NRL games with Wests Tigers since joining at the start of the 2018 season.

“Wests Tigers would like to thank Chris for his service to the club and wish him all the best in the future.”