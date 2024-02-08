Less than ten days from the first round of the pre-season challenge, a Wests Tigers recruit has been caught at training with an ice pack on his ankle.

At the club's training session on Thursday, forward Samuela Fainu was seen limping around the field with an ice pack around his ankle.

Recruited from the Manly Sea Eagles, the severity of the injury is unknown at this point but it looks to be a minor injury and he will likely be available for team selection next week.

Injured playmaker Adam Douiehi was also seen at the training session but only took to the field after the completion of the session. Recovering from his third ACL tear in his left knee, he was seen kicking the ball to a coaching staff member.

Injuring his knee in Round 6 against the Parramatta Eels, Doueihi is set to miss the majority of the upcoming season and won't likely be able to return until the middle of the season.

His status at the club is currently up in the air with the arrivals of Jayden Sullivan, Aidan Sezer, Latu Fainu and Lachlan Galvin and he remains off-contract at the end of the season despite being allowed to negotiate with the Tigers and rival clubs.