The Wests Tigers are understood to have offered either Jake Simpkin or Jacob Liddle to the Panthers in hope of securing hooker Apisai Koroisau 12 months prior to his pending arrival at Concord.

The venture club confirmed the signing of Koroisau for the 2023 season last week, with the New South Wales playmaker set to link up with departing Eels forward Isaiah Papali'i at Concord at the end of next year.

The move concluded a lengthy tug-of-war between the Panthers and Tigers, with the latter having set their sights on a blue-chip rake across the course of this off-season.

Having now landed their man, Michael Maguire's side are reportedly looking to secure Koroisau's services for the 2022 season.

According to The Daily Telegraph's Dean Ritchie, both Simpkin and Liddle have been placed on the trading table for the Panthers to mull over as part of a player-swap deal that would see Korosiau make a move to the Tigers a year early.

News Corp's report suggests the Panthers quickly baulked at the Tigers' advances, with the reigning premiers having their sights firmly set on defending their title.

Koroisau is currently set to miss at least four matches next year as he is yet to receive a vaccination for the COVID-19 virus, with matches in Queensland, Victoria and New Zealand not allowing unvaccinated to feature in the NRL.

Despite the imminent absence of their hooker and the extensive list of departures from the foot of the mountains for 2022 and beyond, the Panthers will still list a fierce squad for next season.

Ivan Cleary's premiership-winning side has already seen Matt Burton, Viliame Kikau (2023), Tevita Pangai Junior and Brent Naden depart for Canterbury, while Tyrone May (Catalans) and Paul Momirovski (Roosters) also parted ways with the Panthers this off-season.

The Panthers have signed Warriors playmaker Sean O'Sullivan for next year, while the likes of Mavrik Geyer and Thomas Jenkins will join from 2023.