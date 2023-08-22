We now sit with just two rounds to go until fFinals footy.

For ten sides that finals dream is very much alive. An eleventh team is mathematically in the running, but see their fate out of their own hands.

For the other sides the next fortnight suddenly becomes about 2024 and beyond. That said, today we are very much focused on 2023.

Where did your team land on our Power Rankings after a Round 25 that largely went to plan for the majority of the 2023 big guns?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Penrith were able to rest a number of players on Saturday, whilst still putting the poor Titans to the sword.

Dylan Edwards was the star on the day with over 300 run metres, a try double, a try assist and a lazy 11 tackle breaks.

The Panthers are roaring into yet another Minor Premiership. I doubt a broken Parra side will trouble them on Thursday night.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

2. Brisbane Broncos (2)

Brisbane enjoyed the bye in Round 25, although the time off wasn't enough for Adam Reynolds to overcome a slight knock.

The Broncs have much bigger visions and I applaud the decision not to risk Reynolds. A win in Canberra extends the Minor Premiership race to the final week.

3. New Zealand Warriors (3)

The Warriors survived a scare on Friday night but have locked in their top four finish. Amazing stuff.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is having the time of his life. He crossed for three tries and now looks the favourite to top the charts. Fonua-Blake was massive.

With the Dragons and Dolphins ahead, the Warriors are almost certain to finish third and face Brisbane in round one of the Finals. Sign me up!

4. Newcastle Knights (4)

Newcastle's ridiculous run of good form continued on Sunday afternoon. They have now won seven games in a row.

The ease in which they dispatched of the Rabbitohs has me convinced that they're the real deal. Greg Marzhew crossed for a first half hatty while Kalyn Ponga was breathtaking ... again.

Newcastle host the Sharks on Sunday afternoon and have a chance to lock in their Finals return. They deserve nothing less.

5. Melbourne Storm (5)

The Storm were far from their very best on Saturday evening but still handled the Dragons.

Jahrome Hughes has been brilliant over the past six weeks and was a clear best on ground in the Gong. Eliesa Katoa probably pushed him close on second thought.

The Storm are set to welcome back a certain fullback this weekend, making them even scarier as we approach the Finals.

6. Cronulla Sharks (6)

The Sharks were excellent against the Cowboys. That was as close to an 80 minute performance as you'll ever see from a Cronulla side.

Connor Tracey was magnificent and a unanimous choice to win the Paul Green medal. Big boys Tom Hazelton, Jack Williams and Royce Hunt was monsters off the bench.

The difference in this side since the Braydon Trindall trigger was pulled is night and day. The Sharks face a season defining trip to Newcastle this Sunday. A home final looks to be on the line for both sides.

7. Canberra Raiders (9)

The Raiders may actually be allergic to winning by 13+. They should have put 40 on this Dogs outfit but just couldn't hit top form themselves.

On the positive side of things, they had a comfortable win sans Jack Wighton. That said, there's no way this performance has any side worried.

On their day, the Raiders big men can trample any opposition. Don't count them out just yet.

8. Sydney Roosters (10)

Is that the sound of a late season charge I hear? As someone who supports a team in the running to finish fifth, I hope not.

The Roosters were ok on Friday night. They were way better than the Eels. James Tedesco turned back the clock while Luke Keary had a wow of a game.

There is too much talent for this side to miss the eight. They will likely be in a straight shoot out in two weeks time against the Bunnies. They have to beat the Tigers though first.

9. South Sydney Rabbitohs (8)

For the first time this season I am facing the very real chance that the Bunnies won't be there come Finals time.

All season I just thought "they'll come good". Well, I'm still waiting. Even with the bye this weekend, I'm backing the Roosters to beat them in Round 27.

All the talk this week has been about Latrell Mitchell but there are a host of issues in this side right now.

10. North Queensland Cowboys (7)

The Cowboys were comprehensively outplayed, at home, with their season on the line. Not good.

Scott Drinkwater was very good in attack but was almost polite in allowing Sharks players to run past him in defence. He was far from the only one.

The Cowboys have a dream game this weekend against what remains of the Dolphins, before a nightmare clash in Penrith. Their Finals hopes are all but dashed.

11. Parramatta Eels (11)

The fact that the Eels remain a mathematical chance of playing Finals comes purely due to results around them.

I know Mitch Moses is out but they have been well below par for months now. They're no chance of Finals footy and will likely cop a hiding against Penrith.

What a horror season by a side many, myself included, saw as potentially going one step further this year.

12. Manly Sea Eagles (12)

Manly were pretty good on Friday night. At times they were very good. They just fell away late.

Jason Saab's hattrick was a real highlight, as was the performance by Daly Cherry-Evans. He has tried so very hard to drag a broken side to Finals.

Unfortunately the loss officially ends the Sea Eagles chances of playing Finals. Given their injury toll, I'm not surprised.

13. Gold Coast Titans (13)

The Titans started very well on Saturday afternoon but were ultimately no match for the Panthers.

Gold Coast's big men all wracked up the metres but the only stat that really matters is the 40-14 scoreline.

With two weeks to go, all sights are on 2024 now. Des Hasler has a mammoth task ahead to guide this side to its undoubted potential.

14. Wests Tigers (17)

The Tigers finally have a fourth win for the season! Boy do they deserve it. After showing far more spirit than a host of sides above them, their fans can finally celebrate.

Apisai Koroisau was the match winner and best on ground. His move to seven sparked the side. Insert lazy Luke Brooks BBQ joke here.

The Tigers can still avoid the wooden spoon but it doesn't really matter if we're being truthful. Their future is much brighter than other struggling sides.

15. The Dolphins (14)

Those poor Dolphins. They stood and watched as a penalty goal hit the crossbar and bounce through to sink their hopes on Saturday afternoon.

Given the amount of players sitting in the stands, this was a brave effort and one that saw them push the Tigers far further than expected.

That said, the end of the season can't come quickly enough for a side who haven't really been competitive for many weeks.

16. St George Illawarra Dragons (16)

What's left to be said about the Dragons? They showed signs but lost it late when their "throw it to Ben Hunt" game-plan backfired.

This was far from the worst performance of the season by the red V, but show of hands - did anyone think, even for a second, they'd win this game?

Shane Flanagan is weeks away from taking over. My guess is there will be a massive roster overhaul.

17. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (15)

Copy and paste alert! The Dogs were brave in patches on Sunday but not good enough.

The fact that the Dogs best players across the past 10 weeks is heading north to join the Dolphins next season really has to hurt.

Liam Knight scored his first try for the club. There's your positive for this week.