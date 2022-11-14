Young Wests Tigers forward Fonua Pole has re-signed with the club on a new two-year deal.

Originally off-contract at the end of the 2023 season, the new deal will see the 2022 debutant remain with the joint venture until at least the end of the 2025 campaign.

The signing will please Tigers fans after Pole burst onto the scene at the back end of 2022 in a struggling outfit with some excellent performances, mainly off the bench, but also with a pair of performances in the starting side.

In his ten games, he played more than 40 minutes on six occasions, averaging almost 90 metres per contest and tackling at a tick over 95 per cent to go with 7 tackle breaks and a couple of offloads.

Born in New Zealand, Pole played his junior football in Victoria, but has been with the Tigers pathways for some time and is part of a talented crop of youngsters at the club which includes Justin Matamua, Brandon Tumeth, Apisalome Saukuru and former Manly forward Sione Fainu.

Pole said playing first grade was a dream come true.

“I was stoked to play first grade last season, it was like a dream come true,” Pole said in a club statement.

"I learned so much in a short time last season and I just want to focus on getting better and better over the next few years.

“It's a really young squad and I think we've got some exciting times ahead of us, starting now.”

Coach Tim Sheens added that Pole was a good example of what will come for young players willing to work hard at the Tigers.

“Fonua did well in his first season in the top grade and I look forward to watching his continued development,” Sheens said.

"He's a good example of what can happen for young players in our system who are prepared to work hard."