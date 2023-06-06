The West Tigers have officially launched a bid to keep halfback Luke Brooks at the club for the next two seasons.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the Tigers have tabled a two-year deal worth more than $1 million to keep Luke Brooks at the club.

Off-contract at the end of the season, Brooks is coming off a contract that saw him earn more than $1 million this season.

Due to Brooks' great form in recent months, which saw victories against the Panthers, Dragons and Cowboys, has prompted Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall to re-sign the playmaker.

While Brooks has a tough decision regarding his future, Daine Laurie, Shawn Blore, Jake Simpkin, and David Nofoaluma have been given the all-clear by the Tigers to leave at the end of the season or earlier if need be.

It is known that Brooks has been targeted by Super League powerhouses Leeds Rhinos, but the Telegraph states he has no interest in moving outside of Australia at the current stage of his career.

While there has been no word on whether Brooks will accept the tabled offer, it is likely he will re-sign with the club.

However, if he doesn't agree to terms with the Tigers and doesn't re-sign, it may cause panic within the club's head office. This is due to Adam Doueihi likely to miss most of next season and Brandon Wakeham being off-contract at the end of this season - meaning the club will have no recognised halves.

Outside of Brooks, the club has also been linked to Manly Sea Eagles five-eighth Josh Schuster. Schuster remains contracted for next season but is among the players with a good relationship with Scott Fulton (Head of Recruitment for the Wests Tigers).

After missing out on Cameron Munster, Mitchell Moses and Mitchell Pearce, the Tigers could also decide to go for the likes of Matt Frawley, Kyle Flanagan, Adam Clune, Ben Hampton or Drew Hutchison. All of whom have no deals lined up for next season.