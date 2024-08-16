The Wests Tigers have been hit by yet another blow, with Jahream Bula's season reportedly over with a shoulder injury.

Bula was named on Tuesday to play this weekend's game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday evening, but News Corp is reporting he has had surgery on the injury this week and will not feature again in 2024.

It's understood that Bula had damage done to his labrum and needed an arthroscopic labral repair, with recovery time ranging but potentially seeing him sidelined for up to three months.

Regardless of recovery taking up to the maximum usual length, Bula would be back on the park by mid-November and miss next to none of the Tigers' pre-season - one which will be critical for the club as they welcome new signings Sunia Turuva and Jarome Luai in an attempt to move away from the bottom of the table in 2025.

As a key member of the club's spine at fullback, Bula will be equally as critical as the new signings if Benji Marshall's side are to kick clear of the wooden spoon that they seemed destined to pick up this year for the third season on the trot.

In his place for the game against South Sydney, it's understood Heath Mason will play at fullback, although Adam Doueihi is also an option.

Him being named on Tuesday is a surprise given it's understood Bula suffered the injury during last Sunday's clash against the Newcastle Knights, although he managed to play the 80 minutes.

The Tigers, who are currently at the bottom of the ladder and four points behind the Parramatta Eels but have a bye in hand, have games against the Sea Eagles and Eels after their clash with South Sydney in the battle to avoid the wooden spoon.