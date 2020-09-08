Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks has stated he is part of coach Michael Maguire’s future plans despite continued speculation over his playing future at the club.

The 25-year old is contracted until the end of 2023, but there is continued chatter that the club will be willing to offload him and at least three other players, including Josh Reynolds, Russell Packer and Moses Mbye to free up cap space.

Brooks has revealed to The Daily Telegraph that he has been in touch with Maguire recently over his playing future at Belmont.

“I have spoken to Maguire, obviously when there is stuff that comes out, it’s got to come from somewhere so yeah I guess you have to have that chat and get some clarity,” Brooks said.

When asked if he will see out the remainder of his deal with the Tigers, Brooks responded: “Yep, I got clarity from Maguire, I think so, as of now I’ll see out my contract.”

This comes as The Daily Telegraph released information recently that had the Tigers foursome earning over $3 million combined in 2021, creating a desire to offload at least one of the highly paid players.

Brooks has suffered a form slump in 2020, with the 2018 Dally M Halfback of the Year being dropped for the first time in his career in Round 10 and spending the next three weeks on the bench.

Maguire spoke candidly with Brooks about his form and how he could regain his spot in the starting side.

“Nowadays you do that much video that teams know what’s coming, so it’s about coming up with ways to trick the defence and have that ability to beat the defence, and having stuff up your sleeve they won’t know is coming,” Brooks said.

Maguire’s relationships with his players has come under the spotlight in recent weeks, including overshadowing the Tigers’ come-from-behind 34-32 win over Manly on Saturday.

Packer and Reynolds left the match at halftime, raising doubts over their playing futures, commintment to the Tigers and their relationship with the coach.

Brooks says that his teammates have nothing to answer for and the club’s culture was not reflected poorly by the incident.

“They’re team players and I love playing with both of them. They didn’t mean it that way.

“It’s not an issue for us. They weren’t required to be there. It doesn’t affect us. We didn’t even notice they had left. Personally I don’t care and it’s fine by me.

“Because of where we are on the ladder, these little stories become bigger stories. It’s frustrating”

Veteran forward Elijah Taylor looks set to leave the Tigers at the end of 2020, after publicly stating he has not had talks with the club over his playing future.