Wests Tigers half Aidan Sezer and Melbourne Storm second-rower Joe Chan are both facing suspensions after Saturday's matches.

Sezer was sin-binned for a hip drop tackle during the Tigers' clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs - a 42-28 loss - and the match review committee has handed out a Grade 2 charge.

Industree Group Stadium SOU 42 FT 28 WST MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

The tackle, which looked to be a textbook hip-drop tackle, is the second time Sezer has been sin-binned and subsequently charged for the same offence this season.

As a result of the Grade 2 charge and it being a second offence on his rolling record, he is facing a two-match suspension with an early guilty plea, while he would risk a third match by heading to the judiciary.

Meanwhile, the other three charges to come out of Saturday came during the Melbourne Storm's win over the Sydney Roosters.

Melbourne forward Joe Chan was charged twice during the game and now faces both a fine and a suspension.

The suspension comes for a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge on Victor Radley, while the other Grade 1 charge came for dangerous contact on Dominic Young.

The fine is worth $1800 with an early guilty plea or $2500 if he fights and loses, while the suspension will see him banned for two matches with an early guilty plea, or three matches if he fights and loses.

Joseph Suaalii was the other player charged for dangerous contact with Will Warbrick - he faces $1800 with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he fights and loses.

There were no charges laid out of the other game on Saturday which saw Adam Reynolds return successfully in a 30 points to 14 win over the Newcastle Knights.

All players charged have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine their pleas.