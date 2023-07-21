The Wests Tigers' woes continue to get even worse with a disappointing defeat to the St George Illawarra Dragons in the 'Battle of the Wooden Spooners'.

Not only does the loss make it the club's seventh in a row, but it solidifies that the Tigers will finish at the bottom of the table, earning themselves their second wooden spoon in back-to-back seasons.

The club were competitive throughout the entirety of the 80 minutes but struggled in patches which showed due to the lack of experienced skilled players in the halves. However, re-entering the team for the second time since Round 4, Daine Laurie showed promise in the five-eighth role.

Set to finish on the bottom of the NRL ladder at the end of the season, barring a miracle, Sheens was quizzed post-match on how he plans to motivate the squad despite a terrible couple of years.

“They are professionals, and I understand what you are saying about motivation, but by the end of every week, they are ready to play,” Sheens said after the game.

“There is ups and downs and media and so on around our club, but as Benji and I have said to the players, you are paid to play professional football, and that's what you have got to do.

“You can't bring your home to work, and you can't take your work back home. You have got to learn to be able to do those things and keep focused on what you are doing at the moment.

“It's their living, and if they want to continue to make a decent living, then they have got to do better than that.”

Adding to the Tigers' woes, Shawn Blore could be out indefinitely after he was ruled out of the game before kick-off with a quad injury he sustained during the warm-up. The club is yet to confirm the extent of his injury or how long he will be out on the sidelines.

“Some drama in the final minutes of the warm-up with Shawn Blore who was due to start at lock straining a quad muscle and his place will be taken by Fonua Pole,” Warren Smith said on Fox League on Thursday at the start of the game.