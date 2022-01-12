Wests Tigers forward Zane Musgrove has pled guilty to one count of driving while suspended in court on Wednesday.

The Daily Telegraph report that in an interview with police, Musgrove reportedly told police he was unaware that his lience was suspended, but knew it had expired.

It's understood Musgrove was originally pulled over by police as he was driving without his lights on, before police discovered his licence had been suspended on September 14 for three months after he was caught speeding (less than ten kilometres over the speed limit) earlier in 2021.

The report states another check revealed Musgrove had been stopped by police on November 1 due to his driving manner, at which point he was issued a suspension advice as he claimed he was unaware his licence had been suspended previously.

A police statement following being pulled over in November revealed he would face court.

“About 9.15pm on Friday, November 26 2021, officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command were patrolling Maroubra Road at the intersection of Anzac Parade, Maroubra, when they stopped a BMW travelling without lights on,” a police statement reads.

“Police spoke to the 25-year-old male driver, before further checks revealed the man’s driver’s licence was expired and suspended.

“The man was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for drive motor vehicle while licence suspended.”

Musgrove didn't appear in court, but his lawyer entered a guilty plea on his behalf, with the court to sentence on February 22 for the offence.

Musgrove has played 38 games since his debut in 2016 with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and just 11 since signing a three-year deal with the Tigers ahead of the 2020 season.