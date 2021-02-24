Wests young gun Shawn Blore has been sidelined for two months after suffering a wrist injury, while Newcastle winger Edrick Lee is likely to miss the Knights’ season opener following a foot complaint.

Blore is currently fashioning a brace around his wrist after sustaining the injury at training, where he will now miss the next eight weeks, per Fox Sports.

The recent publishing restrictions on Facebook doesn't mean we can't deliver you all the latest news, rumours and results in the NRL. As avid footy fans, we will continue to bring you all the latest news for free, available via Zero Tackle, Zero Sports, Twitter and Instagram.



You can also sign up for our newsletter, delivering all the latest NRL content to you in an instant. Sign up here!

The 20-year-old made his debut with the Tigers last season, going on to play five matches for Michael Maguire from the interchange.

Adam Doueihi (suspended)

Zane Musgrove (suspended)

Shawn Blore (wrist) All confirmed outs for Round 1. Given all 3 would be there if available, big chance for Mikaele, Madden, MCK, Tuilagi & co to push for a spot this weekend. — NBWT (@NBWT__) February 23, 2021

The former Penrith SG Ball captain will be eyeing a return for the Tigers close to Round 7, where Wests will face Manly at Bankwest Stadium on ANZAC Day.

Newcastle are expected to be without Origin flyer Lee for their Round 1 clash against Canterbury after the 28-year-old sustained a fracture in his foot at training.

According to The Newcastle Herald, Lee could remain sidelined for the opening fortnight of the 2021 season, but will not require surgery.

The pacey winger had a stellar second season at the Knights last year, scoring on his Maroons debut in Queensland’s remarkable Game III series victory at Suncorp Stadium.

HOLLYYYYY! What on earth?!? Big Edrick Lee is here to play 😤 QLD take the lead.#Origin pic.twitter.com/vXLI7j0GrP — NRL (@NRL) November 18, 2020

Lee played just the 11 matches last season due to an arm injury, scoring six tries and assisting a further two.