Future Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall has reportedly informed recruitment boss Scott Fulton that he is not interested in making a play for Josh Schuster.

As the Sydney Morning Herald reported, Benji Marshall's desire not to sign Josh Schuster comes after the Sea Eagles offered him a new three-year contract to remain at the club.

Wests Tigers Head of Recruitment Scott Fulton has a close connection with the Manly playmaker signing him on as a young teenager.

He also reportedly told Tigers officials that he had a close relationship with Schuster and was willing to lean on it if they wanted to entice him over to Concord.

While the Tigers may have said no to signing Schuster, they are set to bring in another Manly youngster.

The two clubs are set to finalise a deal that will see Tommy Talau (Wests Tigers) and Latu Fainu (Manly Sea Eagles) involved in an immediate swap deal via SMH.

A highly regarded teenage prodigy, Fainu signed a four-year deal at the age of 16 and has a close relationship with Fulton. The Tigers are also hoping to entice his older brother Samuela Fainu to join the roster.

Both players are set to be rested from the lower grades this weekend in preparation for the immediate swap deal.