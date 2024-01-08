The Wests Tigers have signed QLD Cup sensation Solomona Faataape.

At just 23 years of age, Faataape, who was on the fringes of Melbourne's squad and has spent the last three seasons plying his trade for the Brisbane Tigers in the reserve grade competition, has already impressed.

A mainstay of the QLD Cup outfit in 2023, Faataape played 21 games, scoring 16 tries as part of a successful Tigers outfit. Not only did he crack the tryline more often than most, but the young centre also added ten try assists and was a regular threat with the ball.

So good was his season in 2023, Faataape won the reserve grade outfits players' player.

After reports suggested he had signed a train and trial deal, the club confirmed on Monday he has signed a one-year development deal.

“We're thrilled to welcome Solomona and his family to the club and I'm excited for him,” club coach Benji Marshall said in a statement.

"Solomona has a bundle of talent, he's a good person, and it's great to have him on board.

“I look forward to seeing him work extremely hard over the next phase of pre-season.”

Played on development deals (also known as supplementary from the start of 2024) are now allowed to make their NRL debuts from Round 1, instead of having to wait until Round 11 as was previously the case.

Faataape said he was already enjoying his time at the club.

“It's an awesome setup we have here, and I've really enjoyed my first day at my new club,” he said.

“All the boys and coaching staff been so welcoming and have made me feel right at home.

"There are so many quality players here to learn from and I look forward to developing my game over the next 12 months."