The Wests Tigers have confirmed the departures of seven players to their 2020 squad.

Benji Marshall, Chris Lawrence, Elijah Taylor, Matt Eisenhuth, Dylan Smith, Robert Jennings and Oliver Clark will not be offered new deals at the Tigers in 2021.

Marshall departs the Tigers after 257 games across two stints and was a member of the 2005 premiership team. He will leave the club along with Chris Lawrence who played 253 games across 14 seasons.

30-year-old Elijah Taylor played 80 games for Tigers across five seasons, while Matt Eisenhuth leaves after four years at the club.

Recruited in 2019, Oliver Clark made 16 appearances for the Tigers, including seven in 2020.

Robert Jennings played 18 of his 23 games for the Tigers in 2019, while Dylan Smith departs without playing a game.