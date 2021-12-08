The Wests Tigers have confirmed a trainer has tested positive to COVID-19.

The club has since been forced to cancel Thursday's training session, with players and staff set to undergo the required testing.

"Wests Tigers were this morning advised that a trainer has tested positive to COVID-19," the club's statement reads.

"The club has cancelled training and a planned public event scheduled for Thursday. Wests Tigers will follow NSW Public Health Orders and NRL biosecurity directives.

"All players and relevant staff will have precautionary COVID-19 tests."

The Tigers were also forced to cancel a planned public event on Thursday after being notified of the case.

The new comes weeks after Manly prop Josh Aloiai contracted the virus, becoming the first NRL player to test positive to COVID-19.

The Sea Eagles were yet to begin their pre-season training at the time, with Aloiai's case not having impacted the club's planning for 2022.