Wests Tigers could be in the box seat to land Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr according to NRL.com.

Reports suggest that the Tigers have put forward a multi-million dollar bid to try and get the ‘Foxx’ back to the club where he started his NRL career in 2016.

If the Tigers do sign Add-Carr, coach Michael Maguire is tempted to add another string to his bow as he aims at putting the winger in the half-back position.

“I spoke to Josh, but I have no idea where the management are with that one,” Maguire told NRL.com.

“Obviously a player of that calibre, you’re always looking to improve your team so you’d be crazy not to be talking to someone like that.