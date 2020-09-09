NRL Rd 4 - Storm v Rabbitohs
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 05: Josh Addo-Carr of the Storm looks on during the round four NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at AAMI Park on June 05, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Wests Tigers could be in the box seat to land Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr according to NRL.com

Reports suggest that the Tigers have put forward a multi-million dollar bid to try and get the ‘Foxx’ back to the club where he started his NRL career in 2016. 

If the Tigers do sign Add-Carr, coach Michael Maguire is tempted to add another string to his bow as he aims at putting the winger in the half-back position. 

“I spoke to Josh, but I have no idea where the management are with that one,” Maguire told NRL.com. 

“Obviously a player of that calibre, you’re always looking to improve your team so you’d be crazy not to be talking to someone like that.

“I think he’s definitely got some attributes [for a fullback]. It’d take a lot of work to be able to show that but with some time that may happen.

“He’s quick, he’s fast. He knows how to score tries. I think his energy and the way he plays the game, he’s very determined.

“That’s one thing, you ask me about [desirable] attributes of players, just the determination and the want to win all the little moments. He’s a competitor.”

The Tigers meanwhile, are not even entering the idea that they need to offer Storm anything – in particular David Nofoaluma – to get the deal done. 

“No chance – there’s no way in the world that Dave’s leaving,” Maguire said.

“He loves this club and you can see by the way he plays. And I really enjoy coaching Dave. Dave’s a Wests Tigers player and you can see the passion in what he does. He’s not going anywhere.”