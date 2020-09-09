Wests Tigers could be in the box seat to land Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr according to NRL.com.
Reports suggest that the Tigers have put forward a multi-million dollar bid to try and get the ‘Foxx’ back to the club where he started his NRL career in 2016.
If the Tigers do sign Add-Carr, coach Michael Maguire is tempted to add another string to his bow as he aims at putting the winger in the half-back position.
“I spoke to Josh, but I have no idea where the management are with that one,” Maguire told NRL.com.
“Obviously a player of that calibre, you’re always looking to improve your team so you’d be crazy not to be talking to someone like that.
“I think he’s definitely got some attributes [for a fullback]. It’d take a lot of work to be able to show that but with some time that may happen.
“He’s quick, he’s fast. He knows how to score tries. I think his energy and the way he plays the game, he’s very determined.
“That’s one thing, you ask me about [desirable] attributes of players, just the determination and the want to win all the little moments. He’s a competitor.”
The Tigers meanwhile, are not even entering the idea that they need to offer Storm anything – in particular David Nofoaluma – to get the deal done.
“No chance – there’s no way in the world that Dave’s leaving,” Maguire said.
“He loves this club and you can see by the way he plays. And I really enjoy coaching Dave. Dave’s a Wests Tigers player and you can see the passion in what he does. He’s not going anywhere.”