Wests Tigers Chairman Lee Hagipantelis has disclosed that Benji Marshall will not take the role of head coach until 2025, disputing earlier reports.

Earlier this week, The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Benji Marshall is set to be parachuted into the head coaching role for 2024, however, Hagipantelis strongly denied these reports.

The controversial Wests Tigers Chairman insists the club will keep Tim Sheens as head coach for the remainder of this season and the next, while Marshall will take the reins from 2025.

“We remain absolutely committed to the path that we are on,” Hagipantelis said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“Benji will be parachuted into the head coaching role, but in 2025… Tim will be the head coach in 2023 and 2024.”

“It's not unexpected that as Benji progresses and continues to learn his craft, he will assume a more senior posture,"

“We have publicly stated what our path is moving forward, and we remain committed to it.”

The Wests Tigers will face the Cronulla Sharks on Thursday night as they look to bounce back from a humiliating defeat to the North Queensland Cowboys last week.