Charlie Staines will reportedly continue his tenure at the Wests Tigers.

Staines joined the Tigers in 2023 looking for an upgraded role at either fullback or on the wing, but failed to make any great strides.

He played just nine games in his first season at the joint-venture, having played 38 previous games between his 2020 debut and 2022 exit from the Penrith Panthers.

Staines, who has also played a single Test for Samoa, spent chunks of time in the NSW Cup and it seemed somewhat unlikely that he would have his one-year contract extended by the Tigers, having been well and truly jumped for the fullback spot by Jahream Bula and struggling to gain a place in the outside backs.

But that may not be the case, with Sky Sports Radio reporting that he has re-signed with the club this week, meaning he should report for training in the coming days as Benji Marshall ramps up preparations for his first season as a head coach in 2024, having taken over from Tim Sheens.

Sky Sports Radio reporting Charlie Staines has resigned with the club this week. If so would expect to see him back at training tomorrow — TigerCast (@CastTiger) November 18, 2023

It's unclear at this stage whether it's a Top 30 or supplementary deal, given the Tigers were believed to have a full squad for the 2024 campaign already.

The Tigers are reportedly set to be one of the most active teams in the player market for 2025, putting plenty of pressure on their 2024 squad to cement spots ahead of potential arrivals of the likes of Melbourne Storm centre Justin Olam and Penrith Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai, who Marshall has met with face to face in recent days.